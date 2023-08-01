Dairy Queen to open in High Prairie Aug. 2

Chris Clegg

(High Prairie) – Hungry people will be able to satisfy their hunger with some “Happy Tastes Good” treats Aug. 2.

In a news release forwarded to South Peace News, Dairy Queen High Prairie has announced they are opening its store.

“We are thrilled to announce that our official opening is scheduled for Aug. 2,” reads the Dairy Queen news release.

“Our team has been working diligently, undergoing training and preparations for our launch.

“We take immense pride in our diverse crew, ranging from experienced members to eager students embarking on their very first job.”

Dairy Queen is located in High Prairie’s west end by the West Prairie River on Highway 2 (53 Avenue west of 51 Street.

The Dairy Queen location also includes a Chevron gas bar and On the Run convenience store.

Dine-in and drive-through hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.