Dance of light delights

· by · 0
Filipino Culture Night was celebrated Feb. 3 at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Several women performed a dance of light – Pandanggo sa Ilaw. Left-right, are Chrishja Nava and Diane Escano. The event also included traditional food, displays of Filipino cultural items and a slide slow about The Philippines. The Friendship Centre hosted the culture night in collaboration with the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization. The Friendship Centre plans to host more monthly culture nights to promote other ethnic cultures in the High Prairie region.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment