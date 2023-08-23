Dance planned to raise money for Smoky River Transportation

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River residents have an opportunity to have a little fun, all while helping to raise funds for the Smoky River Transportation initiative early next month.

Smoky River Transportation is hosting a fundraiser dance to help raise funds for its program that helps individuals get rides to special events. Organizer Darlene Dube says it will be a great opportunity for folks to reconnect with their neighbours, while helping a super important initiative in the community.

“Smoky River Transportation program relies on fundraising to help keep the rider’s fees low,” says Dube.

“Many of our rides are low-income individuals and rely on this service to access medical appointments and obtain groceries, as well as have an outing. This dance is an opportunity to bring awareness to the community about the transportation program, and how essential it is for our residents.”

The dance will be held Sept. 9 starting at 8 p.m. at the Centre Chevaliers. All funds from the dance will go directly back into the Smoky River Transportation program.

“Safety of our riders is always the priority for the program,” says Dube. “Knowing that the buses have a life span, we are always trying to save for the cost of replacing the bus. We have been fortunate in the past as the municipalities have assisted us in the purchase of the buses, but as their budgets get tighter we know this is no longer a possibility, and so we budget for replacement costs each year, to ensure the longevity of the program.”

Tickets for the event will be $30 in advance, or $40 at the door.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services will help facilitate the sale of the tickets, so interested parties can call their office to purchase at (780) 837-2220.

“Dances are a fun way to get out and have some fun, meet new people, and support a great cause,” she says. “This event is to help cover the costs of running the program. As well as sponsoring trips for those who cannot afford the trip but need to use the service.”

Entertainment will be provided by Diamond Highway. Dube says they perform greatest golden classic rock and country hits.

The dance is a licensed event, so attendees will have to be over 18 years of age to attend.

“We will have a sponsor-a-trip thermometer for each trip Smoky River $15, Peace River $30, Grande Prairie $40 at the dance,” says Dube. “Each donation will allow one person to ride for free depending on the trip.”

Dube says this is a great opportunity for people to support the Smoky River Transportation program and all of those who rely on the service.