Davis Awards highlight Peace River & District Chamber’s best businesses

The 2024 Davis Awards held Feb. 2 at Misery Mountain Ski Hill were a huge success in large part due to the generous and continued support of sponsors. The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the event sponsors as well as the dignitaries, winners, nominees and attendees for attending to help us celebrate Peace River’s business community. Board ‘n’ Barrel provided the catering, photos were taken by Photography by Lori, Sherry Crawford was the emcee, Randy Hodgkinson provided sound, Enchanted Florist provided florals, Design 3 Drafting provided décor construction and the DJ was Ruel Capili. Sponsors were Valley Printers, Style Ryte and Ruel Concrete. Other nominees for awards but did not attend include Obsidian Energy in the Industry Leadership category, Freson Bros. in the Community Spirit Award category, and Peace River Brewing in the Business-of-the-Year category.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Winner: Fountain Tire

BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR

Winner: Manzer Environmental

COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Nominee: Peace River Rotoract

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Winner: Modern Paint

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Nominee: Mainstreet Menswear/Dads n’ Lads

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Winner: Points West

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Nominee: Mathieu Hryniuk LLP

BOTY – UNDER 10 EMPLOYEES

Nominee: Little Mexican Store

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Nominee: The Beauty Bar & Company

The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce executive. In the front row, left-right, are: executive director Reilly Bassendowski; director Kim Gagnon, Co-Operators Insurance; director Lori Day, Photography by Lori; director Crystal Owens, Unique; and first vice-president Heidi Dube, Lift Fitness. In the back row, left-right, are: director Joel Mengel, Thompson and Wagner; treasurer Brandon Gagnon, MNP; president Layne Gardner, Remax Northern Realty; past president Peter Herritt, Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC; and second vice-president Brandon Huberts, The Brick.

PR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Winner: Lavergne Construction

BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR (OVER 10 EMPLOYEES)

Nominee: Secure Energy Metals Recycling

BUSINESS-OF-THE-YEAR (UNDER 10 EMPLOYEES)

Winner: Blue Ice Mechanical