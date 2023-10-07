Day extended to week

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Peace River School Division has extended national Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 into a designated week.

At its regular meeting Sept. 21, trustees approved a recommendation to permanently designate the week encompassing Sept. 30 as Truth and Reconciliation Week, says a PRSD news release Sept. 22.

Deputy Supt. Jeff Thompson presented the proposed motion.

“It sends a very strong message that the board is fully on board and supportive of the Truth and Reconciliation initiatives that are on the way throughout the country,” Thompson says.

