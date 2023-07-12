Daycare approaches Northern Sunrise for financial help

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Nampa and District Daycare Society has requested a donation from Northern Sunrise County at its regular council meeting June 25, to help the society open its doors in September.

The daycare will provide educational and stimulated learning for children ages one- to five-years-old, and they will also be providing an out-of-school program for school-aged children.

“The daycare was provided a grant (by the province) that allows them to do capital purchases and facility upgrades,” explains Reeve Corinna Williams.

“The grant received does not allow them to use it (money) for operations. As a new daycare, they will experience operating costs prior to children coming in the doors and they need some help to bridge between the space of incoming revenue and start-up costs,” she adds.

The daycare is gearing up to open in September; however, staff will need to be secured before that date and basic operational tasks will need to be completed before opening. The society is hoping to have staff in place early this summer to be ready for children this fall.

Williams says the daycare will be a major benefit for families in the region.

“Parents will have another option for childcare in the region,” says Williams.

“Particularly those parents who reside close to the village of Nampa or work close to there.”

The daycare society has requested 90 per cent of the operating costs for the three months before opening to be provided by the County. It would total roughly $64,000 and would help pay for staffing and wage expenses and program and contracted expenses for three months before opening.

Northern Sunrise County helped the Peace River daycare with funds in 2014, a factor pointed out by multiple councillors during the meeting.

“In 2014, the Peace River daycare suffered a fire that left the daycare without a space,” explains Williams.

“The Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County provided $250,000 from the previous Intermunicipal Cooperation Initiative – Capital Cost Sharing account towards capital improvements to the daycare facility.”

Although a final decision has not been made by NSC council, they asked the society to provide an updated budget to them at their July 11 regular meeting.

“It is hoped that this will provide another option for families with young children to consider when looking to either relocate into the county or the village of Nampa,” says Willilams.

“The Nampa Public School (K-6) is also a great small school for children to attend and busing to and from the daycare will be provided.)”

A decision on funding is expected to be made later this month.