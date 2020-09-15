Days left to complete HP recreation survey

Recreation facilities in High Prairie, like the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, High Prairie Curling Rink and the Sports Palace, are part of the discussion in a survey to develop a regional recreation master plan for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of the High Prairie region have just days to complete a survey to help plan for future recreation needs and priorities.



The survey will help the High Prairie and District Recreation Board draft a recreation master plan (RMP) for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



“We encourage anybody who hasn’t filled out the survey but has an interest in recreation in High Prairie to take part,” says High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose, who chairs the master plan review committee.



“We are hoping to get a broad range of feedback from all areas within Big Lakes County area including Métis settlements in First Nation communities.”



Residents and users are urged to complete and file the survey as late as Sept. 18.



The survey can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rmplan.



Residents can also respond to the survey online on the town website at www.highprairie.ca or the county website at www.biglakescounty.ca.



Paper copies of the survey are also available at the town and county main offices and at High Prairie Golden Age Centre.



Many residents of the region have responded to the survey since it launched Aug. 17.



“We’ve had more than 200 submissions of the citizen survey and about 16 stakeholders survey to date,” Rose says in an e-mail Sept. 10.



A stakeholder survey was mailed to user groups and organizations.



“High Prairie recreation programs and facilities have an outreach far past the borders of the town and it’s important to consider all opinions when making a plan,” Rose says.



“This survey will help us in the next steps of our recreation master plan which will help us identify gaps and levels of satisfaction as well as needs that are not being met.



The end result should be a plan to suit the majority of users and to help improve clarity and communication when it comes to recreation, Rose says.



She notes the committee will meet at the end of the month to review the results of the survey.



Results of the survey will be released to the public after a planning session in mid-October. The date of the meeting is to be determined.