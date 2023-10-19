Dazzling display of colour and patterns

Quilts of all colours, shapes and sizes were in the spotlight at the 26th annual High Prairie Quilt Show and Sale hosted by the High Prairie Quilt Guild on Oct. 14-15 at the High Prairie Curling Rink. The show featured about 115 quilts, down from last year’s number of 157. Several quilters were winners in the Viewers’ Choice in voting. The show also included vendors, a silent auction and a quilt raffle. Door prizes, a 10 for $5 draw and a merchant mall kept visitors busy. This year’s theme was All Creatures Great and Small.

Audrey Arnault showed a quilt called Hanging Lanterns Cori Burgar showed a wall hanging Merry Christmas at the show. Carole Michaud showed a quilt O Canada at the 26th show. Gayla Payne showed a quilt called Paradise in Bloom. Tracey Hopkins showed a quilt You Are My Sunshine Colleen Greer showed her quilt All Things Bright and Beautiful. Gina Daly showed a quilt Wonders of Nature in Abstract Audrey Arnault showed a quilt Hey, It’s Christmas at the show. Gayla Payne showed a quilt Crimson Poppy at the show. Gayla Payne showed a quilt To Everything There is a Season.