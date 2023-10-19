Dazzling display of colour and patterns

Quilts of all colours, shapes and sizes were in the spotlight at the 26th annual High Prairie Quilt Show and Sale hosted by the High Prairie Quilt Guild on Oct. 14-15 at the High Prairie Curling Rink. The show featured about 115 quilts, down from last year’s number of 157. Several quilters were winners in the Viewers’ Choice in voting. The show also included vendors, a silent auction and a quilt raffle. Door prizes, a 10 for $5 draw and a merchant mall kept visitors busy. This year’s theme was All Creatures Great and Small.