Dazzling floats highlight Canadian Cowboy Parade at Kinuso

The Kinuso Ag entry placed second in Organizations. Left-right are Mackenzie Plante, and Sharlee Samuelson, riding/sitting on the back of the float.

Kinuso held another successful Canadian Cowboy Parade [Canada Day Parade] July 1 at Kinuso. Several dozen entries took part in the parade, which was held under rainy weather. It certainly did not deter attendance. Main Street was lined with hundreds of people to enjoy the spectacle. The parade was organized by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society, headed by Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich. “It was a good turnout,” says Hunt, referring to the approximate 35-40 entries. “Everybody liked it, we had lots of comments.” Cash prizes were awarded for first to third in several categories.

Parade Winners

Horse/Youth

Eliza and Ava Giroux. Broke Sheldon McKenna Williams and Grayson Williams

Organization

Kinosayo Museum Kinuso Ag Swan River First Nation

Business Local

Ag Foods Howard’s Swan Valley Service Kinuso Ag Foods

Children Quad

Jaxon Brandson, Robyn Fiddler, Delene Giroux Ryder [last name unavailable]

Antique Cars

Dan Draper Jonathan Hunt Joe Laboucan

Schools/Club

Kinuso Community Association [Storytime]

Family

Doerksen Family J&C Sheldon Ranch Riding for Reed

Swan River First Nation’s float also carried the important message that “Every Child Matters” Roberta Hunt, left, and Holly Malanowich organized the parade on behalf of the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society and were more than pleased with the number of entries. A family rode in the back of J&C Ranch’s float. Left-right are son Jackson Sison, father Justin Sison, and daughter Presley Sison. The covered wagon was a good place to stay dry! ATCO celebrated Canada Day by displaying the red and white of the Canadian flag. Jacob Davis was a participant in Swan River First Nation’s float in grass dance regalia. The float also depicted “Every Child Matters”. Riders of all ages entered the parade. Above is Brooke Sheldon, 4, who placed second in the Horse Youth category.