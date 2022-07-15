Dazzling floats highlight Canadian Cowboy Parade at Kinuso

Kinuso held another successful Canadian Cowboy Parade [Canada Day Parade] July 1 at Kinuso. Several dozen entries took part in the parade, which was held under rainy weather. It certainly did not deter attendance. Main Street was lined with hundreds of people to enjoy the spectacle. The parade was organized by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society, headed by Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich. “It was a good turnout,” says Hunt, referring to the approximate 35-40 entries. “Everybody liked it, we had lots of comments.” Cash prizes were awarded for first to third in several categories.
Parade Winners
Horse/Youth
- Eliza and Ava Giroux.
- Broke Sheldon
- McKenna Williams and Grayson Williams
Organization
- Kinosayo Museum
- Kinuso Ag
- Swan River First Nation
Business Local
- Ag Foods
- Howard’s Swan Valley Service
- Kinuso Ag Foods
Children Quad
- Jaxon Brandson, Robyn Fiddler, Delene Giroux
- Ryder [last name unavailable]
Antique Cars
- Dan Draper
- Jonathan Hunt
- Joe Laboucan
Schools/Club
- Kinuso Community Association [Storytime]
Family
- Doerksen Family
- J&C Sheldon Ranch
- Riding for Reed