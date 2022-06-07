Dazzling works

Artistic ingenuity continues to flow from the minds of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art students as the semester nears an end. Lively, spirited and joyful seem to be the three words that describe their works.

Grade 12, Art 30 student Gracie Anderson’s impressionism study of joyful fireworks is done using coloured chalk on black drawing paper. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham uses coloured chalk on black drawing paper to create festive impressionistic fireworks. Grade 12, Art 20 student Nikesha Lamouche used mixed media to express her undeniable talent for design. Alannah Noskey’s expressive, watercolour sunflower shows how Art 10, Grade 11 students can make social commentary through art. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jemini Cardinal used her extraordinary craftsmanship to engrave and create this striking lino print. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw used both watercolour and coloured chalk to complete her Impressionism study where the different coloured dots do the colour mixing for the eye. Grade 11, Art 10 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts shows exemplary use of her skills and a grid to render this extraordinary pencil portrait.