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De Wet retiring, but 2 new doctors arriving

by | Oct 28, 2026 | News

Smoky River Region will face the retirement of a long-term doctor and the arrival of two new physicians this coming spring.

Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Physician Recruitment coordinator Myrna Lanctot says Dr. Pieter De Wet has announced his retirement, effective the end of December.

“He has served our region with exceptional compassion and commitment since 1998, always putting the community’s well-being first,” says Lanctot.

“Although he will officially retire at the end of December 2026, he has generously committed to continue providing clinic care and on-call support until the new physicians arrive, which is expected around the end of March 2027,” she adds.

“His retirement marks the close of an extraordinary chapter of full-time service, and we are deeply grateful for everything he has done for the Smoky River Region.”

Although Dr. De Wet has announced his retirement, he will not be leaving the community in a lurch.

“He has informed his staff, the hospital, and his patients that he intends to continue practicing at the clinic and supporting the on-call rotation until the new physicians arrive,” says Lanctot.

“After retiring from full-time practice, Dr. De Wet will continue providing care at Manoir du Lac and the Villa for as long as he is able.”

Lanctot adds the Smoky River Region is also expecting to welcome two internationally trained physicians in the early new year.

“Before they can begin independent practice, both doctors must complete the mandatory three-month assessment required by Alberta Health,” she says.

“Once their assessment is complete, they will take over the majority of Dr. De Wet’s practice and help restore the region to a full complement of physicians.”

Lanctot has been working with the two physicians expected to arrive in the spring, supporting them through their preparation and the mandatory three-month assessment required before they can begin practicing in the region.

“Obtaining two new physicians will be a major benefit to the Smoky River region,” Lanctot says.

“Once they complete their mandatory three-month assessment, their arrival will bring our physician team back to a full complement of five doctors, which is the level required to maintain stable, reliable hospital coverage at the McLennan Hospital.”

Lanctot adds having five doctors in the area will ensure that on-call duties can be shared safely among the team, reducing pressure on individual physicians and helping prevent service interruptions. It also strengthens clinic availability.

“The Smoky River region is normally staffed for a full complement of five physicians, which is the level required to maintain stable hospital coverage and a balanced on-call rotation,” she notes.

“However, the region has not been at full capacity for several years. In fact, during my time working in Attraction & Retention, this will be the first time we are returning to a full complement.”

Lanctot says one doctor in McLennan is still accepting new patients, and she urges residents without a family doctor to contact the clinic to inquire about seeing him.

“Dr. De Wet has also expressed his intention to help maintain continuity of care for his patients during this transition period,” concludes Lanctot. “This commitment helps ensure that patients are not left without access to care while the incoming doctors complete their mandatory assessment.”

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

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