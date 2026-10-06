Decision on Regals’ grant postponed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – A request for a grant from the High Prairie Regals to help with club operations will be dealt with at a later meeting.

Town council met Sept. 29 and agreed to the delay by a 4-2 vote with councillors Brian Martinson and David Temple opposed.

Councilor Carol Hanlon did not want to deal with the matter, saying she did not have a budget or financial statements to consider before making a decision. It is council’s policy to have that information before debate occurs.

“Are we going to follow the process?” Mayor Dan Vandermeulen asked.

Hanlon added her stand was not to “dismiss” the possibility of the grant but to follow policy and bring it back.

At the Sept. 8 meeting Regals’ president Jerry Kruger did show council the club’s financials on his phone but council has not yet received the information on paper.

“Do you agree with Councillor Hanlon?” asked Vandermeulen before the vote.

Councillor Hermann Minderlein was absent from the meeting.