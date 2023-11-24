Deck the halls. . .! November 24, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie public works equipment operator Caton Korzenowski prepares to hang up a Christmas decoration on a street lightpost in downtown High Prairie Nov. 16. Public works crews in High Prairie and other municipalities have been busy installing Christmas decorations around their communities to help get people and shoppers into the spirit of the season. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Can you help solve this crime? Wildfire victims receive furniture Pioneers honour players from past season Provincial grant supports Smoky River seniors