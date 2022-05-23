Dedicated to serving the agricultural industry

Falher Fountain Tire is dedicated to serving the Smoky River region, especially its agricultural sector. Left-right are manager Marc Gosselin, assistant manager Chuck Griffin and Michael Montgomery.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

During seeding and harvest, when a farmer needs service, he needs it now.

No one understands that better than Falher Fountain Tire manager Marc Gosselin.

“We’re here to serve the farmers,” he says.

“Farming is the backbone of Falher. We really go to bat for them. If we have to go out at midnight, we will. I know how important it is.

“We don’t have many industries so we have to take care of them,” says Gosselin, who adds service is available in French and English.

Indeed, during times of seeding and harvest, quick repairs are needed to ensure the crop gets in or the harvests completed. Time is critical or as the old farmer’s saying goes, “Make hay while the sun shines.”

“Farmers can’t stop for two days,” says Gosselin.

“When they need something, they need it now!” he adds. “I recognize that.”

Falher Fountain Tire, which opened in Falher in 1973, has two service trucks which are on call 24/7 to meet the need. In addition, Gosselin says they carry the largest inventory of farm tires of all stores [about half a million dollars worth[ and if they do not have it in stock, they can usually get it from another franchise in the region or overnight.

For example, if Fountain Tire stores in Valleyview, Peace River or High Prairie have an item they do not, it’s a quick trip and two hours later they have the item at their store.

“We go get it,” says Gosselin.

“I really go to bat for the farmers.”

Falher Fountain Tire does much more than servicing farm equipment, however.

“We do everything,” says Gosselin. “Skidders, rock trucks, farm tractors, lawn tractors, loaders. . .we’re very diversified.

“We see a lot of logging equipment and a lot of construction,” he adds.

Falher Fountain Tire does much more than sell tires. Besides Gosselin, an assistant manager, bookkeeper, two tire technicians and a fully licensed mechanic are ready to serve customers. Every service regarding tires is offered. The store also does wheel alignments which are on sale in May for half price.

The store also offers free pickup and drop off of vehicles for customers’ convenience.

Gosselin has managed Falher Fountain Tire for 30 months although he first worked at the store in the early 1980s “when I was a kid”. He entered the world of tire repair and service full time in 1993 when he opened a tire shop in Grande Cache. In 2000, he sold out and worked at Total Tire in Kelowna, B.C. until 2006. After, he worked at CAT Tires [Central Alberta Tires] as a wholesaler in northern Alberta before returning to Falher in 2019.

Falher Fountain Tire is located at the north end of Falher at 17 Main Street NE, call [780] 837-2293 for all your tire needs. The store is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A complete list of services can be found at www.fountaintire.com/stores/falher-ab