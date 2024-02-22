Deep freeze will ground Big Lakes County bus

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Anyone wanting to ride the Big Lakes County bus will be out of luck when the temperatures get too cold.

At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council approved an amended policy for the Big Lakes County Rural Transportation Program.

The bus will not operate when temperatures drop to -35 C regardless of wind conditions and when road conditions are poor, states the updated policy presented by Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning.

“The safety of the passengers should be considered when severe weather or emergency conditions arise.”

Olansky added the bus co-ordinator will cancel trips during severe road conditions due to extreme snowfall and blowing snow, which could create poor visibility.

As well, the bus will also not run under any other weather conditions that make driving unsafe.

When the program was launched in April 2019, the policy did not include procedures for cancelling service due to road and weather conditions, she said.

“Any decisions on bus operations will be made after considering road conditions and weather forecasts for Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie and the Town of Slave Lake,” Olansky said.

The bus makes regular trips to High Prairie and Slave Lake as part of the schedule.