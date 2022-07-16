Deering promoted to principal at Grouard

Grouard Northland School welcomes longtime teacher Michelle Deering as its new principal.

Northland School Division announced the appointment June 30.

Deering is delighted to be promoted.

“I am very humbled and honoured to be taking on the instructional leadership role for Grouard Northland School,” says Deering, who has served as acting principal on numerous occasions.

“I have been part of the school’s learning community for 14 years and I will continue to be dedicated in my caring for our students everyday while providing them with a meaningful learning environment.”

Employed with Northland for 16 years, Deering has been a teacher, education coach and literacy coach. She also participated in special education training with the Calgary board of education.

Deering holds a Master of Education Degree from the University of Calgary that focused on building and enhancing student mental health and instruction, a Bachelor of Education from Kings University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Acadia University with a Major in Psychology and Minor in Sociology.