Delays in construction concerns council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Delays in building two cell towers in Northern Sunrise County were addressed at council’s May 10 meeting, but not before council warned TELUS any more delays would not be acceptable.

It prompted Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba to say she would be “stinking angry” if the job isn’t completed by the end of August.

TELUS team members Brian Bettis and Matthew Schweighart attended the meeting by Zoom. Bettis told council equipment was ordered Nov. 1, 2021 and arrived in February, later than expected due to global supply issues. Tenders were let in March and the project awarded in April.

“We’ll be on air Aug. 4,” Bettis predicted. “We are very comfortable of the date.

“We’d like to be on air sooner,” he added, saying the Aug. 4 date was worst case scenario.

Construction at the St. Isidore and Marie Reine sites was scheduled to begin May 14.

“They will both come on air simultaneously,” said Bettis, adding TELUS will check in bi-weekly with Northern Sunrise County to update progress.

Although council was not pleased with the delay, attention turned to the service. Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba wanted assurance that the hamlets of Marie Reine and St. Isidore, as well as the surrounding areas, and schools, would be serviced. Councillor Corinna Williams added she expected Three Creeks and Little Buffalo would also be serviced.

Bettis replied the area serviced would be the areas outlined in the agreement and promised to provide a map the following week.

“We will service everywhere where expected,” he said.

“We are very disappointed,” said Kolebaba. “We were told they would be up in June. . .I hope it’s not October or November.

“No more excuses,” she added. “This should be operating by August [at the start of the school year.

“I will be stinking angry if it doesn’t,” she concluded.

Williams chimed in recognizing the good and bad news.

“It’s a disappointing update but thanks for letting us know,” she said.