Delightful selection of skits highlights HPE’s concert

It was a concert not organized by students, but the content certainly was! With the help of Quest Theatre from Calgary, students at High Prairie Elementary School chose the topics for each performance at the school Christmas concerts Dec. 8. Then staff at Quest worked with students for a week to come up with a short skit or play. Some included plenty of singing, some not so much! No matter! It worked as students were engaged in each production. Quest’s arrival in High Prairie was sponsored by the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, the Calgary Arts Development Association and Canada Council for the Arts, and the Government of Alberta.