Demolition begins from the inside to outside October 19, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 A man wearing a suit [left side of photo] to prevent contamination appears on the west side of the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex Oct. 17. Demolition of the building began Oct. 4 by an Edmonton company, Roadbridge Services Ltd. The pile of rubble is from the inside of the building as the meticulous task begins. The entire project is scheduled for completion June 2022. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Minister reduces Falher council to 5 Fish arena’s future in hands of public Members will decide future 18 years ends