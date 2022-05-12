Deserving volunteers receive special awards

Jackson McKay, right, receives the Youth-Volunteer-of-the-Year Award, presented by Sandy Primeau.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers in the Falher-McLennan region were honoured and celebrated during Volunteer-Appreciation Week from April 24-30.

Several special awards were presented during an appreciation luncheon April 30 hosted by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

Certificates of Appreciation were also presented to volunteers in the region.

FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says more than 100 nominations were received for the special awards and certificates of appreciation.

“While that is a vast number, we do know there were likely quite a few more that got missed,” Tremblay says.

“We apologize to anyone who was not included in this year’s event and hope to see you next year.”

Martine Piebiak received the Volunteer-of the-Year Award, sponsored by Smoky River Regional Economic Development.

“Martine has shown her commitment to the community through countless hours with the Eaglesham and District Agricultural Society, the Eaglesham School council and many more,” the nomination reads.

“She is a neighbour and a friend to all and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”

Allan and Michelle Paterson won the Volunteer Family Award, sponsored by Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen.

“The Paterson family has become involved in the community as Allan serves as a board member of Centre Chevaliers [(Societe de Centre Communautaire Riviere – la – Paix] and as president of the Smoky River Dance Society,” the nominations reads.

They also volunteer at the Little Smoky Ski Area by giving snowboard lessons and adjusting skis and they started the Smoky River Runners Club.”

Alice Pateneau received the Lifetime Volunteer Award, sponsored by the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce.

“Alice has shown a commitment to the community through many years of service by volunteering at community dances, by setting up, serving, cleaning up and teach youth to dance,” the nomination reads.

“She has been part of the community for many years and spent countless hours helping out.

“Alice still helps out in the community by picking up garbage as she walks around town.

“After so many years of volunteering and still contributing to the community, she is most deserving of the Lifetime Volunteer Award.”

Jackson McKay won the Youth-Volunteer- of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Smoky River Regional Economic Development.

“Jackson has proven to be an outstanding youth in our community with his willingness to help out in our food bank; time spent assisting FCSS with set-up and clean-up of a variety of events and willingness to assist in other community and organizations’ events,” the nomination reads.

Marine Piebiak, right, receive the Volunteer- of the-Year Award, presented by Denise Jodrey, for her work in the Eaglesham region.

Alice Pateneau, right, receives the Lifetime Volunteer Award, presented by Phil Dube, for her many years of community service.