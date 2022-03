Along with originality, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students exemplify their ability for exactitude, concentration and determination. From accurate portrayals of organic perspective to spontaneous patterns, they seem to just make it happen.

Art 10, Grade 11 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts tackles colour wheel properties in a pencil crayon figural study. Art 20, Grade 11 student Emma Zallum leaves us without a doubt that she can handle 1-point, organic perspective in her pencil drawing. Carefully examine Art 20, Grade 11 student Cherry Millo’s pen and ink pattern study and you will see she has included disguised features. Art 20, Grade 11 student Jorja Bilyk created more than just pattern in this complex but unified colourful felt marker study also involving spontaneity. “Wake up, world, and open your eyes so you can view the striking mixed media study of patterns!” created by Art 30, Grade 12 student Bethany Cunningham. Art 20, Grade 12 student Lukijan Strebchuk simply stated a worldly vision in his study of pattern using mixed media.