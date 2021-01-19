Design plans still on drawing board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Draft design plans to expand Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie are expected be ready for the public to review in a few weeks.



Heart River Housing and contractor Stuart Olson Construction are working on design plans to add 20 units at the seniors’ lodge.



“We want to present 3D drawings of the exterior and the layout of the suites and get some ideas and feedback from the public,” says CAO Lindsay Pratt.



“We are exploring doing something through social media by the end of February.”



Community information sessions planned by Heart River are not possible under gathering restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We would have liked to have done some in-person information sessions before the end of January,” Pratt says.



He says the project is on target to start groundwork in spring.



Construction is scheduled by the contractor to start May 25, 2021 and expected to be complete by April or May 2022.



The addition will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites in the project budgeted from $6.4 to $6.7 million.



They will be self-contained units and they will be flexible for residents.



“Lots of work has been done, but we still have lots of work to do,” Pratt says.



Heart River Housing continues to meet regularly to progress on the project.



To make way for the project, the HRH central office relocated from the Pleasantview site to a building on 58 Street across from the fire hall. Staff moved into its new home in early January.



Demand for units at Pleasantview continues to grow.



“We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist,” Pratt says.