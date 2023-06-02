Desjardins chosen High Prairie’s 2022 Outstanding Citizen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A woman who has dedicated her time to High Prairie Minor Baseball and community events is High Prairie’s 2022 Outstanding Citizen.

Council reached its decision to name Sandy Desjardins after considering nine nominations during a closed session at their meeting May 23.

Desjardins’ nomination form also cites her volunteering to serve meals at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow in May, and her work in decorating the haunted house at EC Bar Ranch during Flashlight Night in October. Other volunteer work was mentioned but not specifically cited.

Desjardins was a co-coach of the High Prairie Sauce minor baseball team which won the Under 11 A Tier 2 baseball title in Slave Lake July 15-17, 2022.

The names of the other eight nominees were not released. Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan added other citizens declined the nomination.

Desjardins will be recognized and awarded gifts at a future council meeting.

Desjardins is the 99th person named as an Outstanding Citizen including 57 men and 42 women. The honour began in 2021 with the selection of 51 names. Anywhere from one to four names have been added each year expect for 2015 and 2018 when no selections were made. The only exception was 2011, when council recognized all citizens who helped during the wildfires.