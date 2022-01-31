Did the cold snap stop the pine beetle?

Areas surveyed for mountain pine beetle in the Lesser Slave area, outlined in purple. Map courtesy Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The mountain pine beetle’s quest to destroy Alberta’s pine forests probably wasn’t helped by the two-week deep freeze that ended 2021 and started 2022.

But according to the experts, the beetle is most susceptible to extremes of temperature early and late in the season. In mid-winter, the natural ‘anti-freeze’ produced by its larvae hiding under pine tree bark is strongest so it can survive better.

The results won’t be known for some time. However, it’s expected the cold snap to at least have some negative impact on the beetles’ survival success.

In the meantime, according to information from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry [AA&F], pine beetle populations “are in decline in many regions of the province.” The decline is attributed to colder than average winter temperatures in 2019-20, “and our aggressive control program.”

A winter pine beetle program is underway in the Marten Hills and in the S20 FMA area, which covers much of the areas south of Lesser Slave Lake. According to Jennifer MacCormick of AA&F, the first part of this month, crews were visiting infected tree sites identified in aerial surveys back in the late summer. When those visits are concluded, the ‘control’ portion of the program kicks in calling for cutting and burning the infected trees at the confirmed sites. MacCormick expects that to start in late January.