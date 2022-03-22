Dinner for Ukraine to help those in need

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society is doing its part to help those in need in Ukraine.

The society is hosting a Drive-Thru Dinner for Ukraine fundraiser March 23 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Elks Rodeo Hall just north of High Prairie.

Society president Terri Forseille says the idea came from one of the society’s members and everyone quickly agreed.

“We want to do what we can,” she says.

“Some of our members are feeling concern and are very passionate about what is going on.”

Russia invaded the Ukraine Feb. 24 sparking a war.

All proceeds from the supper go toward those in need. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Cost to drive by and pick up your delicious dinner is $20. Menu items include perogies, cabbage rolls, kubasa, cookie and a drink. The plate also includes bacon, sour cream and sauerkraut.

Dinner is served on a first-come, first-served basis.