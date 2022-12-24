Dinner is served! December 24, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre served a turkey dinner Dec. 16 at the Friendship Centre. The drop-in dinner was served to members. Executive director Carol Hanlon, left, says the Friendship Centre plans to make it an annual event. In the photo, Hanlon is shown with project co-ordinator Bev L’Hirondelle preparing dinner in the kitchen. Diana Siegfries, not shown also helped cook. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You There, there! Let there be music! ‘You do the Reindeer Pokey!’ ‘No one will be turned away’