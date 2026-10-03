Do What’s best for Alberta and Canada – vote!

(Editorial)

The future of Alberta lies in the hands of voters.

Eligible voters in Alberta will have an opportunity to cast several ballots in a special provincial referendum on Oct. 19.

Obviously the big question – the one that most people will probably cast – is the separation question.

Should Alberta stay in Canada or should the provincial government start serious steps to consider a plan to separate?

That is the separation question in a nutshell.

More specifically – and officially – Ballot Question No. 10 asks: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

The referendum could have higher provincial voter turn-out than a general provincial election.

That’s what some Alberta political analysts predict.

After all, the future of Alberta may be at stake.

Both sides of the question have strongly and loudly expressed their position.

Local people joined thousands of Albertans in the past two years to sign petitions – one for staying in Canada and one for Alberta to go on its own.

Now, in the coming weeks, eligible voters can officially record their view on Alberta and its place and role in Canada.

Take the time to vote in the referendum.

Don’t wait to the last minute or the last hours to cast ballots.

The process to voter could take longer with 10 separate ballots – no pun intended – one ballot for each question.

It would be recommended to advantage to cast ballots at advance polls scheduled for Oct. 13-17.

Avoid the long line-ups and waiting times.

Alberta became a province Sept. 1, 1905 and has been a major and valuable part of Canada’s economy, life and history with strong industries in oil and gas, agriculture, forestry, and tourism, along with deep roots in cultures.

Canada is stronger because of Alberta and Alberta is stronger because of Canada.

Just like a team, business or organization, when one key player leave, the team weakens.

The promoters of separation say Alberta hasn’t been treated fairly by Canada in many ways.

One political analyst says Alberta doesn’t have a problem with Canada, but with the federal government.

Alberta has historically been ruled by a conservative government.

The current Liberal federal government has been in power since the federal election Oct. 19, 2015.

Notice the referendum date.

More information on the referendum questions is outlined in a special guide Stand Up for a Stronger Alberta paid for the Government of Alberta and distributed by Canada Post.

Learn more about the questions and make informed choices at the ballot box.

Do what’s right and best for Alberta – and for Canada.

– Richard Froese