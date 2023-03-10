Dog attack kills Whitefish child

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tragedy has stuck the First Nations community of Whitefish after a boy was mauled to death by a dog.

High Prairie RCMP report on March 5 at about 5:35 p.m., police received a report of a fatal dog attack at a residence on Whitefish First Nation.

“Tragically upon arrival, officers observed that a 5-year-old boy was deceased with injuries consistent with a dog attack,” says Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Group.

“Residents had already identified and destroyed two dogs believed to be involved in the attack,” he adds.

“RCMP located and destroyed a third. All dogs have been secured for forensic and medical testing.”

High Prairie RCMP detachment and General Investigative Section with support from the Western Alberta District General Investigative Unit and Peace River Forensic Identification Section, continue the investigation.

The deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The name of the boy was not released.