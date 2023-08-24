Dogs still homeless August 24, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Big Lakes County hosted a dog adoption day Aug 12 at the county’s animal-control facility in High Prairie to help find new homes for the canines. Animal-control officer Mary Brust, left, and Grant Pearson, of Canyon Creek, look at Nala, a German Shepherd mix. However, the event was not fruitful. “We did not adopt out any dogs,” Brust says. She notes 15 dogs were available to be adopted. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You SplashFest returns to High Prairie Aug. 25 Kapown addition honours Halcrow Smoky River Ag Fair returns to Donnelly Fairgrounds Terry Fox Run at McLennan Sept. 17