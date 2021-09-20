Obituary – Donald H. Smith

Don Smith

It is with great sadness that the ‘QBICLJOBS’ family announces the passing of Donald H. Smith on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at High Prairie, at the age of 83 years.



Don was born to Verna Smith on April 9, 1938 and raised in Fort Vermilion, AB by his grandparents, William and Sarah Smith.



Don met the love of his life, Donna Johns-Quinlan, in 1971 and they were married in June 1973. They enjoyed many years together on their farm located on the East Prairie Metis Settlement; while Don worked as a bus driver with the High Prairie School Division.



Don was predeceased by his grandparents, his mother, his loving wife, and numerous siblings.



He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Bruce [Colett] Johns, Brenda [Ray] Coulombe, Brent [Loretta] Johns, Barrie [Roberta] Johns, Nancy [David] Bliss, Verna [Shawn] Isaac, and Melissa [Dustin] Isaac. Along with 29 grandbabies and 18 great-grandbabies.



He will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings: Vivian [Bobby] Lambert, Darlene [Harold] Bellerose, Art [Donna] Bellerose, Stella Bellerose, Ralph [Nettie] Bellerose, Kathy [George] Bellerose. As well as extended siblings from the Northwest Territories; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the care, patience and compassion shown by the following: Dr. Niazee and staff at the High Prairie Community Health & Wellness Clinic, staff at the High Prairie Health Complex [nurses, social workers and physiotherapists], staff at the Grande Prairie QEII Hospital, staff at the Misericordia Community Hospital, staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, and staff at the U of A Hospital.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Home.