Donation just in time for Christmas!

The Town of High Prairie presented a cheque of $3,723.23 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Nov. 23. The amount is the rent received from farmer David Zabolotniuk on Town-owned land. Left-right are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont, and Zabolotniuk.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s an annual contribution very much appreciated by the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Especially this year with demand for the service the food bank provides being so high.

A cheque for $3,723.23 was presented Nov. 23 11 by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont.

The amount is the rental fee from David Zabolotniuk, who joined the photo, for leasing Town-owned land in the west industrial area. Zabolotniuk “topped off” the donation with another $2,000.

This year marks the tenth year of the charity project, which has netted the food bank over $37,000 since its inception in rent alone.

“We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the Town and David,” Dumont says

“. . .having ongoing support from the Town of High Prairie and David does give the food bank some financial stability.”

High Prairie council is committed to supporting the food bank.

“The Town is happy to donate the proceeds from the land rental to the food bank that helps several families in our region,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.

He thanks Zabolotniuk for his generosity and farming the land to support the food bank and those who receive hampers.

Zabolotniuk has also contributed annually from the crop to the food bank, depending on the price of grain and the harvest.

“I enjoy doing it,” Zabolotniuk says.

“Farmers feed the world and I want to support local people.”