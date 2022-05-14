Donation makes ‘sense’

A new sensory room in J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie is benefiting residents thanks to a donation from the family of the late Pauline Kruger. Standing left-right, are J.B. Wood recreation therapist Morgan O’Brien, High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society president Ione Perry and Phyllis Dupuis.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie are benefiting from a new sensory room.

The room has been made possible, in part, through a generous donation by the family of the late Pauline Kruger in her memory.

Her daughter, Phyllis Dupuis, says the family made a donation from Kruger’s estate.

“We wanted something that would be a lasting memorial for our mother,” Dupuis says.

“It’s a room that would have benefited her and we want to have something that will help others.”

Kruger was a resident of J.B. Wood at its former location from 2012-14.

The family gave the donation to the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society to manage the funds for the project, president Ione Perry says.

“This is a valuable tool to help residents with issues like dementia,” Perry says.

Residents appreciate the sensory room since it opened in late March, says Morgan O’Brien, recreation therapist at J.B. Wood.

“It touches on all the senses – sight, taste, smell, sound and touch,” O’Brien says.

“If some residents are unable to use some of their senses, they have the ability to use other senses.”

A sensory program helps:

-Heighten awareness of surroundings;

-Decrease agitation and wandering behaviour;

-Increase concentration;

-Improve cognitive function;

-Improve mood and well-being;

-Decrease social isolation;

-Increase relaxation.

J.B. Wood residents and family thank the Kruger family for the donation.

“We want to let the family know they left a lasting impact on residents of J.B. Wood,” O’Brien says.

The palliative care society echoes its appreciation.

“We thank the family for the donation,” Perry says.