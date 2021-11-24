Donation received November 24, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society received a $500 donation from the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks on Nov. 19. Palliative care society president Ione Perry, left, accepts the cheque from Royal Purple Elks secretary Cori Burgar. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Memorable season ends for Renegades PR Pioneers blanked in playoffs by Sturgeon Spirits School News – HPE students fill shoeboxes for needy New detachment boss at McLennan