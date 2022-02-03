Donations top $31,000

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Over $31,000 in recent donations will ensure kittens like this one will have a good home until adopted. Photo courtesy of In the Woods Animal Rescue.

Humbled! Honoured! Surprised!

They are only a few of the words being used by In the Woods Animal Rescue vice-president Cheryl Bastien after $31,200 in donations poured in on Betty White Day Jan. 17.

And donations are still coming in!

The famous actress would have been 100 Jan. 17 and the day was set aside asking people to donate to favourite passion: animals.

Bastien says about 550 people donated the money.

“We were both surprised and humbled at the amount of support we received, I think it gave our tired souls a much-needed boost,” says Bastien.

“It’s humbling. When it first came out with the idea, I was really thrilled. [White] was such a strong animal advocate.”

Expectations were low.

“We didn’t expect very much due to COVID and the downturn in the oil industry,” says Bastien.

But the donations rolled in.

“We had tons of electronic transfers,” says Bastien. “$5, $10, $20. . .that was really amazing. It was heart-warming.”

Donations came from all across Canada, she adds.

“All over the place, the East Coast, West Coast and Calgary.”

Money will go toward general operations although nothing specific has been determined. The decision is determined by In the Woods’ board.

“Every penny goes back into the animals,” promises Bastien.

In the Woods main location is at Marie Reine while Bastien also operates another facility west of High Prairie.