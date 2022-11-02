Donnelly proposal could save council money

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

At its last council meeting, the Village of Donnelly council decided to ask to surrender all the village’s water infrastructure to the Smoky River Water Commission.

Currently, the commission provides water to the village and the village is responsible for the system within the community and billing its residents.

The Village council is proposing having the commission taking ownership of the whole operation.

“If approved, it should only change the billing for the average customer and who they call when there’s an issue,” says CAO Matthew Ferris.

“In theory it would allow Donnelly to lower its tax rate,” he adds.

In order for changes to be completed, the commission will have to agree to Donnelly’s proposal.

“We also indicated that we would be happy to discuss the issue further or potentially negotiate should the commission think it’s necessary,” says Ferris.

“Council thought by making this move it would remove administration costs, reduce operating costs of the village and commission as we would need fewer operators in the region.

“Also, it would reduce taxes and allow for a true fee for service utility for the utility,” he adds.

Ferris notes if the commission approves of this change that it could trigger better collaboration and cost sharing for the region.