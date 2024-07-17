Donnelly supports McLennan to study future fire protection

Emily Plihal

At its regular council meeting on July 9, Village of Donnelly approved taking part in regional efforts to apply for funding to create a strategic framework for delivery of fire protection services.

“The Town of McLennan approached the other municipalities in the region to apply for an ACP grant (Alberta Community Partnership) on behalf of all of us,” says Donnelly Mayor Myrna Lanctot.

“The funding will help us create a plan to give us a better understanding of the things that can be approved upon or possibilities for some changes that can be made.”

Lanctot says some of the services that will be included in the Strategic Framework study will include fire operations, fire administration, fire staffing, fire stations, fire prevention and public education, firefighting training, fire suppression apparatus deployment, and community risk assessment.

“We support the Town of McLennan’s ACP grant application,” says Lanctot.

“We’re hopeful that this will help us get a clear picture of where we should be directing financial contributions to our fire protection services and help to analyze any shortcomings in our current operation.”