Doucette new HPSD safety officer

Katie Doucette, safety officer for High Prairie School Division.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division welcomes Katie Doucette as its new safety officer.



Doucette is a graduate of the school division and has more than 11 years experience in the safety and emergency medical fields, says an HPSD news release March 25.



“High Prairie School Division looks forward to the skill and talent that Mrs. Doucette will bring to the role, as well as the positive impact on the Division and its staff and students,” says board chair Steve Adams.



Doucette has worked in the High Prairie area since 2005 in her safety career where she has drafted, improved, and implemented safety programs for organizations.



She completed the emergency medical responder program and the emergency medical technician program from Grande Prairie Regional College.



The safety officer position is required to collaborate with management to develop, prepare, and implement safety policies and procedures.



As safety officer, Doucette co-ordinates all matters related to Occupational Health and Safety and evaluates the effectiveness of current safety programs. The safety officer also must oversee the school and site emergency response plans and act as the emergency operations centre director for the division.



Another role is to lead the Division joint worksite health and safety committee.