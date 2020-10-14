Down to the final 4!

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will launch an expansion project to add 20 units to the lodge that currently has 53 independent-living units for seniors. The project will also accommodate rising demand in the region for seniors’ housing. Heart River Housing plans to expand on the northwest section of the current lodge. Above, the old offices will be torn down.

Heart River Housing shortlists companies bidding for expansion at Pleasantview Lodge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Four building developers are in the running to add more seniors’ housing to Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.



Strong interest was shown as Heart River Housing closed requests for proposals on Sept. 22.



“We received 11 very detailed proposals,” says CAO Lindsay Pratt.



“They were reviewed by our subcommittee and short-listed to four companies.”



HRH hosted the final four bidders at a site meeting Oct. 8 before presentations and interviews scheduled for Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.



“The subcommittee plans to make a recommendation to the board Nov. 5,” Pratt says.



“Once a contractor is selected, we will start the design phase targeted to be completed by late February.”



To meet the growing demand, HRH will add 20 units to Pleasantview that currently has 53 units.



HRH will engage the community in the design phase, with plans for an open house.



“We want community input,” Pratt says.



Various design plans for units will be included.



“With the addition, we want to give residents options for the size of rooms,” Pratt says.



“We’ll still give options for low-income seniors and moderate-income seniors.”



The project is part of a business plan for 2020-21 for HRH.



Cost of the Pleasantview project is estimated at $7.6 million.



“We need to borrow and we’re exploring lots of options,” Pratt says.



To make way for the expansion at the lodge, the central office will also move from Pleasantview to a new home on 58 Street in a building formerly occupied by KC’s Factory Direct Furniture and McLaren Technical.



“The waitlist for the lodge and independent-living units has increased 135 per cent in the past two years,” Pratt says.



“We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist.



“Statistics show a major increase in seniors over the next 25 years within the region and across the country.”



Pratt says the Pleasantview project will be the fourth major addition to the lodge that opened in 1960 with 30 units.



“It just keeps growing and growing,” Pratt says.



HRH was established as a management body under the Alberta Housing Act in 1995.