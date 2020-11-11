Dr. Laughlin honoured

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The awards and recognition just keep coming for High Prairie’s esteemed Dr. Robin Laughlin.



On Oct. 26, Alberta Health Services recognized Dr. Laughlin with a 45-year Long Service Award.



The certificate was signed by AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu, and AHS vice president, people, Todd Gilchrist.



All of Dr. Laughlin’s awards are too numerous to mention but four of the other major honours include: