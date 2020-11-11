Dr. Laughlin honoured

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
The awards and recognition just keep coming for High Prairie’s esteemed Dr. Robin Laughlin.
On Oct. 26, Alberta Health Services recognized Dr. Laughlin with a 45-year Long Service Award.
The certificate was signed by AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu, and AHS vice president, people, Todd Gilchrist.
All of Dr. Laughlin’s awards are too numerous to mention but four of the other major honours include:
- Jan. 31, 2001, South Peace News published a special section dedicated to Dr. Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of- the-Year.
- May 22, 2002, South Peace News reported Dr. Laughlin was awarded a meritorious long medical service to the community award for his service to rural residents.
- Sept. 3, 2005, the Town of High Prairie added Dr. Laughlin’s named to the High Prairie Citizens Monument.
- Sept. 22, 2018, an appreciation night is held for Dr. Laughlin, recognizing his decades of service to the region.