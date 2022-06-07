Dr. Laughlin thanked for service

A retired High Prairie doctor has been thanked for his years of service by Civil Aviation Medicine [CAME], Transport Canada.

“I would like to mark the occasion of your retirement as a Civil Aviation Medical Examiner and acknowledge your many years of service,” wrote Dr. Nathalie Sleno, regional aviation medical officer in a letter May 3.

Dr. Robin Laughlin closed the High Prairie Medical Clinic and retired March 31.

“You received your appointment as CAME S-309 from the Minister of Transport in 1989. During your time as a CAME, you provided high-quality assessments which contributed to safe, effective, and timely aeromedical decision-making by CAM,” noted Dr. Sleno.