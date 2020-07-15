Driftpile Band reports 8 cases of COVID-19

Every precaution being taken to prevent spread of disease

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In two separate announcements, Driftpile Cree Nation announced eight cases of COVID-19 on the reserve.



The Band confirmed five cases July 3 [first identified June 24], then three more July 10.



“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public that Driftpile Cree Nation Health Department has been notified of five positive COVID-19 cases in the Nation,” reads a statement from the Band July 3.



“As stated previously, leadership is not privy to the identification of those infected individuals but we do send our prayers for a quick recovery and healing.”



The Band’s health team advised chief and council that all five cases have mild to moderate symptoms in self isolation and are following required guidelines.



In addition, nursing staff completed contact tracing of the cases and have notified individuals for testing.



“If you did not receive a call for testing you have no reason to worry at this time,” reads the Band’s statement.



Residents who wanted to get tested anyway, were advised to contact the health centre at [780] 355-3931 and schedule an appointment.



In response to the anticipated influx of members wanting to get tested, the Band extended hours of operation on the July 4-5 weekend.



The Band announced three more cases July 10.



“It is with some concern that we have to announce an additional three positive cases of the COVID-19 virus were identified during the contact tracing from the five cases originally identified on June 24,” reads the statement.



The Band quickly went into what it called an “Enhanced Shielding Plan” to ensure containment.



“As before, if you have been in contact with any of these new cases, someone will be in touch with you as part of the contact tracing process with the health department.



“We would like to remind you that all previous cases on the Nation were contained quickly and all those affected successfully recovered with mild to medium symptoms.”



The Band reminded residents the recovery rate is “extremely high” and stressed the best method of preventing infection is to practice good hand washing habits, coughing into your arm, and refraining from attending any large public events or buildings.



All departments at Driftpile remain on high alert.