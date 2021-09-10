Driftpile breaks ground on new healing lodge

Dignitaries prepare to turn the sod during a ceremony at the Driftpile Healing Lodge, currently under construction. Left-right are Chief Dwayne Laboucan, Driftpile Cree Nation consultation director Karl Giroux, Councillor Caroline Isadore, Councillor Starr Sasakamoose, Councillor Stan Isadore, Elder Hank Giroux, Elder John H. Giroux, Elder Gordon Collins, Driftpile Cree Nation CAO Darlene McLean, Elder Ralph Collins, and Elder Georgie Isadore.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Driftpile Cree Nation’s long-awaited healing lodge is under construction.



Finally, after years of dreaming!



“We really wanted to get his going,” said Chief Dwayne Laboucan during a sod turning ceremony Aug. 23.



“We know our people need a place to heal.”



The lodge, which is being built just south of the Maggie Willier Wellness Centre, will be utilized as an after-care unit, with its main purpose to help people recover from addictions.



“Hopefully, this lodge will help our people here,” said Laboucan.



One of the main purposes in building the lodge is people will respond to treatment much better if treated closer to home rather than having them sent away.



Driftpile Cree Nation consultation director Karl Giroux was pleased the building’s construction has started.



“It’s close to my heart as well,” he said, adding the facility was very much needed. He alluded to the “historic trauma and damage” that will take generations to heal.



But “we’ll make it happen,” he added.



“We’re all dedicated to a common cause.”



Councillor Starr Sasakamoose said it was important for the band leadership to help people struggling with addictions in the community.



Councillor Caroline Idadore agreed.



“This is very important. It’s something our Elders here wanted to see for a long time.



“The important thing is our kids,” she added. “Our younger people are dealing with addictions. It’s a small step to a bigger opportunity.”



Councillor Stan Isadore said having a healing lodge on the reserve can also serve as a model to help keep younger people away from drugs and alcohol.



“Our children are our future.”



To begin the ceremony, Elder Angeline Bellerose said a prayer and an Elder performed a smudging ceremony around the building.