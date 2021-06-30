Driftpile councillor lends helping hand to CRC

Driftpile Cree Nation Councillor Derrick Laboucan donates $500 to the Children’s Resource Council.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Children’s Resource Council based in High Prairie welcomes a donation from a member of Driftpile Cree Nation council.



Councillor Derrick Laboucan donated $500 to the CRC charity service program.



After a brief conversation with staff about programs and services, he decided to donate the money to a good cause.



“I just like helping people when and where I can”, Laboucan says.



“I just wanted to give back to the community so I decided to give to the CRC.”



One of his portfolios on council is child and family services, he notes.



The CRC welcomes the support since it has struggled with funding since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, CAO Lindsay Davies says.



“We are very grateful and appreciative for the donation,” Davies says.



“Since COVID, we have not had a huge number of sponsorships.



“With funding cuts from government, it’s been difficult to purchase materials.”



The donated funds will be used to provide nutritional supports and program activity kits for families.



Nutritional supports improve access to healthy food for families facing significant conditions of risk and health barriers.



Child development activity kits provide children, youth and families with learning and development activities and resources.



The CRC is hopeful that others will be inspired to donate when they can and make a difference in the region.



Donation, sponsorship, program and service information is available on the website at www.hpdcrc.ca.



The Children’s Resource Council Society manages several programs including the SEEK Family Resource Network that serves regions around Big Lakes County, High Prairie, the M.D. of Smoky River, Falher, McLennan, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River, Slave Lake, the M.D. of Opportunity and Wabasca.