Driftpile honours its war heroes

Lakeshore Regional Police Service Const. Ryan MacDonald places a Canadian flag on behalf of the Government of Canada at the grave of Jack Willier.

No Stone Left Alone celebrated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Too often, the efforts and sacrifices of First Nations peoples were forgotten during conflicts around the world.



Ceremonies like No Stone Left Alone give communities a chance to change that.



Driftpile First Nation held its own ceremony Nov. 5 to remember its eight dead: Joseph Chalifoux, Archie Nohat, Clyde Siegfries, Gilbert Thunder, John Thunder, Jack Willier, Peter Willier, all buried at Driftpile, and Edward Bellerose, in Edmonton.



During opening remarks, Driftpile Councillor Caroline Isadore thanked the Creator for giving them an opportunity to celebrate the occasion.



“Our warriors that we had…the sacrifices that they made,” she said.



She spoke of the significance of the poppies everyone wears, saying red stood for blood, black for mourning, and green for the new growth and new beginning after the war.



“Our individual warriors…the men and women who made sacrifices, I’m utmost thankful for the journey our ancestors made.”



She also thanked all nationalities “for us to be able to stand here today.”



And she also remembered that Nov. 8 was Indigenous Veterans Day – a day set aside to honour their efforts.



Due to COVID restrictions, three students from Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School attended to place poppies on the graves: Zade Ashton Huet, Rocky Okimaw, and Mika Rain.



High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett attended as did Lakeshore Regional Police Service Const. Ryan MacDonald.



Ebbett used the event to remember the 75th anniversary to the end of the Second World War.



“Over one million Canadians served from 1939-45,” he said.



And as he does at each ceremony, he reminded everyone that a soldier’s greatest fear is they are forgotten.



The Last Post was played, two minutes of silence observed, and Reveille.



Avis Giroux read a speech from Maureen Bianchini Purvis, founder and president, No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, who first noted that 2020 was the 10th anniversary of No Stone Left Alone.



“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of so many wonderful Canadians, especially the participating students and our incredible volunteers,” Giroux read.



“Our world is constantly changing, and we are all looking for the comfort of peace. The peace we have all enjoyed and hope to continue to enjoy.



“So today, those who are here to honour our veterans, I want you to know, that with this small act of respect and honour, you truly are making a difference. You are setting an example for our youth that no matter what happens in our daily lives, we must, and we will, remember them.”



Drummers Mihkwa Bellerose, Mikisiw Bellerose, Georgie Isadore, Lorent Isadore, Willie Isadore and student Zade Ashton Huet provided the Drum Song and Honour Song.



Poppies were laid on the graves of the seven veterans by students, and Canadian flags placed by MacDonald.