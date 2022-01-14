Driftpile man convicted of drug trafficking

SPN Staff

Tyrone Paul Burt Isadore, 34, from Driftpile First Nation, appeared in Slave Lake provincial court Jan. 5 via closed circuit video from Peace River Correctional Centre.

Isadore pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for trafficking, resisting a peace officer, and a breach of court orders. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison but released after it was determined he served time awaiting his guilty plea.

The federal Crown withdrew other charges.

Court heard on Jan. 10, 2021 two police officers were on Driftpile First Nation. They saw Isadore in the backyard of the home of someone he was under conditions not to be around. The police officers entered the unfenced yard and told him he was under arrest for a breach of conditions.

Isadore turned and ran, the court heard, with officers following. When one officer caught him, Isadore threw one of the bags he was carrying. The officer picked the bag. It took both officers to arrest Isadore, who elbowed them and resisted in other ways.

In the bag Isadore had thrown, the police found 41 grams of meth packaged in one gram ‘dime bags,’ the court heard, which is how meth is packaged for selling. They also found $280, made up of various denominations.

Also, in another bag which Isadore was still carrying, police found four knives, the federal Crown added. Isadore was under conditions to not possess any weapons.

Isadore at first told police the drugs weren’t his, the court heard. Then he admitted getting the meth from a white guy. He used some and delivered and sold the rest.

Isadore’s lengthy criminal record was presented for sentencing. It included previous breaches and violent offences, but no drug convictions. The record started in 1998 with a youth charge and the most recent conviction was Oct. 5, 2020.

Isadore has been impacted by Gladue factors, said the duty counsel. He spent much of his youth and adolescence living in group homes. Both sets of his grandparents attended Indian residential schools. He struggles with alcohol and drug addiction and was selling meth to support his drug habit.

Isadore was sentenced to 18 months for possession of meth for trafficking and prohibited from having some weapons for 10 years and others for life. The current order is consecutive to Isadore’s weapons prohibition from 2016.

On other crimes, Isadore was sentenced to two months concurrent for each.

Isadore had been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 10, 2021.

The federal Crown and duty counsel asked for the pretrial custody to be counted as 12 months. With enhanced credit of 1.5 days per one day in custody, the sentence equaled time served.

Judge Richard Marceau decided not to order Isadore to submit a DNA sample for possession, because Isadore is already in the DNA system.