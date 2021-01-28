Driftpile man faces charges in Peavey Mart break and enter

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Driftpile man is facing charges after being caught shortly after a break and enter at the High Prairie Peavey Mart Jan. 25.

Western Alberta District RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says High Prairie RCMP received a 911 call at 5:36 a.m.

“The yard of the Peavey Mart sustained damage to the main gate, the fence and multiple snow-blowers were also damaged by a vehicle having been driven into them,” she says.

“Additional damage was caused to the front of the property as a vehicle had been backed into it,” she adds.

Damage is estimated to exceed $5,000.

High Prairie RCMP’s investigation led to a suspect who had fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. The suspect was located by High Prairie RCMP on Sucker Creek First Nation and a high risk arrest was conducted.

Percy Quinton Campiou, 40, of Driftpile First Nation, is charged with break and enter and commit, and mischief over $5,000.

Following a judicial hearing, Campiou was released with conditions to attend High Prairie provincial court Feb. 22 to enter a plea to the charges.