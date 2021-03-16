Driftpile man wins $100,000

Atikameg man also pockets $10,000

Michael Ward. . .wins $100,000.

George Grey. . .wins $10,000.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The cards certainly fell right for Driftpile’s Michael Ward Jan. 27.



And he had a few choice words after he scanned his POKER LOTTO ticket on Jan. 27, and discovered he had won $100,000 on the nightly draw.



“At first I thought I had won $100,” Ward says.



“When I looked again and saw it was actually $100,000…well, I think it went something like, ‘Holy [%*@^], are you serious?’”



The winnings will find their way toward the purchase of a new truck and paying some bills, he says.



The Driftpile First Nations man picked up his winning ticket on the day of the draw – Jan. 27 – at High Prairie Wholesale Market. He won his $100,000 prize by matching the five cards drawn on the nightly draw.



Ward is not the only lucky winner in the region. George Grey, of Atikameg, also recently won $10,000 on his SUPER CASH ticket.



Grey purchased the ticket at K.A.N.’s General Store in Red Earth Creek.



The Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s website provided no further details of Grey’s win, including the date of his win and claim.