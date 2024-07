June 14-16 Driftpile Cree Nation held its annual powwow. The event attracted hundreds of dancers and several drum groups to the powwow grounds along Highway 2. Rainy weather almost prompted organizers to move the event to the community hall but the weather improved and the event continued as scheduled. Powwows are not only Indigenous celebrations but held as healing ceremonies, to which everyone is invited.

A panoramic view of the arena shortly after the grand entry concluded. Plenty of space for dancers to strut their stuff!

Driftpile Cree Nation is located on the traditional lands of Treaty 8, as the flag bearer recognizes.

Some of the Tiny Tots entrants enter the arena during the grand entry. The next great generation of dancers!

Powwows are for the entire family. Above, female Elders enter the arena, one accompanied by a little girl, likely a Tiny Tots entrant.

Driftpile Cree Nation was represented by council members Caroline Isadore, left, and Stan Isadore at the grand entry June 16.