Driftpile, Sucker Creek settle

Band members receiving ‘cows and plows’ money

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It took years of negotiations and many anxious members waiting, but Driftpile Cree Nation and Sucker Creek Cree Nation began receiving last week or will soon receive their ‘cows and plows’ cheques.



Both First Nations posted announcements on their websites.



“First, we want to thank the members for your patience throughout the Agricultural Benefits Specific Claims [cows and plows] process,” wrote Driftpile chief and council in a statement Dec. 4.



“We have finally reached the final stage of the process which is distribution day.”



Driftpile began releasing money Dec. 4 through direct deposit and manual cheques, the latter being from 2-9 p.m. at the Driftpile Community Hall.



The band did advise “that if you are not a full band member by the date of distribution you will not be eligible for the PCD.”



Sucker Creek chief and council released a statement Dec. 2.



“Further to the ratification vote held on Sept. 5, and the successful ratification of the cows and plows claim, chief and council can advise of the following,” they wrote.



“Chief and council have negotiated an expedited PCD payment option that will result in members receiving their PCD only three months following the ratification vote.”



The payment will be issued to band members by Dec. 12. Like Driftpile, eligible members must be a full member of the band.



“Chief and council once again thanks you all for participating in this great achievement for our Nation,” Sucker Creek wrote.



Specifics regarding amounts of money were not disclosed in either statement.