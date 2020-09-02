Drug charges laid after police pursuit at Driftpile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An adult male and adult female face drug charges after an arrest on the Driftpile Cree First Nation Aug. 21.



Lakeshore’s Senior Const. – Investigator Patrick O’Brien says the department became engaged in the pursuit of a vehicle attempting to flee. Lakeshore utilized the assistance from police officers of theRCMP detachment in High Prairie.



“The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, weapons, cell phones, and Canadian currency,” says O’Brien.



As a result, two suspects were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and flight from a police officer.



The accused have been released to appear in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 19. Their names were not released.



Police are requesting members of the public who know information regarding the investigation and who suspect drug or gang activity in their community, to call Lakeshore at [1-855] 299-0137 or to contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477].



Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.



Anonymous complaints can also be made with Lakeshore.